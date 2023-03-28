This three bed semi-detached house with its own garden and a driveway is currently on the market in Glasgow for under £250,000

This three bedroom home with its own garden and driveway is perfect for first time buyers looking to join the property ladder. As you enter the home, you are greeted by a bright hallway that sets the tone for the entire property. The hallway leads straight into the modern kitchen that looks out onto the garden.

The home features a large living room as well as a dining room at the back of the house which had french doors opening onto the rear garden. The garden is perfect for a summer barbecue on the patio. The handy downstairs cloakroom is ideal when guests are over and there’s another family bathroom upstairs for long baths and morning showers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Zoopla listing says: “Duncarnock forms part of the Barrhead South Masterplan which will benefit the wider community. As well as new homes, the masterplan will provide a new railway station, transport upgrades and improvements to the Dams to Darnley Country Park.

“Within 5 minutes of Duncarnock you’ll find the local primary school and high school, making this an ideal choice for families. The nearest supermarket is less than 2 miles down the road for easy living.”

Summary

Advertisement

Advertisement

Location: Springfield Road, Barrhead, Glasgow G78

Price: £242,000

Agent: Taylor Wimpey

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contact: 0141 3764757