For sale in Glasgow: 4 bed home with expansive gardens and modern design for £680,000

For just £680,000 this four bed home with sprawling gardens could be all yours - everything you need to know

This four bedroom property has expansive gardens that surround the property, as well as ample parking space making it the ultimate dream home - all for under £700,000.

The house has four bedrooms with the master having an en-suite with large walk in showers and double sink units with ample story. The home has three family bathrooms that have bath and separate shower enclosures. The home offers modern living, and comes with a fully fitted kitchen with large storage facilities.

A bit of “a secret” Millichen gives one the best of both worlds, quiet country living yet easy

Access to Glasgow’s northern suburbs, the West End, and the City Centre.

The Zoopla listing says: “Millichen is a charming country location on the rural outskirts of Glasgow’s north westerly boundary, by Bearsden. A delightful setting, it lies behind Boclair and is home to only a few homes and stretches across open fields to The River Kelvin and is an area monitored by rspb ornithologists surveying the many species often spotted there including Tree Sparrow, Skylarks, Yellowhammers, Reed Buntings as well as Herons and impressive flocks of migrant Greylag Geese in Autumn and Spring.”

Agent: Rettie

Offers over: £680,000

Location: East Millichen Farm View Plot 6, Millichen Road, Glasgow G23

Contact: 01413 769164

For more information, visit Zoopla .

1 . Back of property

2 . Bedroom

3 . Kitchen

4 . Living room

Next Page Page 1 of 2