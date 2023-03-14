This 4 bedroom home is perfect for families and first time buyers.

This four bedroom semi detached house in the sought after area of Cambuslang is a must view for first time buyers.

The home has a stunning living area, as well as a dining room with french doors leading out to the garden. The dining room leads through to the fully fitted kitchen, which features tiled flooring and includes integrated gas hob and electric oven, a free-standing washing machine, dishwasher, fridge, and freezer. There is also plenty of storage space and ample worktops.

Upstairs, you’ll find three double bedrooms, each with fitted storage and plenty of space for a comfortable double bed. The master bedroom benefits from a fully tiled en-suite bathroom, complete with mains-powered shower and storage under the sink, while the family bathroom features a recently fitted electric shower over the bath, and is fully tiled throughout.

The entire property has double glazed windows whichwere all replaced just three years ago, ensuring your home is warm and energy-efficient all year round. Blinds are included with the property, all of which are just a year old.

The property boasts a large enclosed back garden, complete with a decking area perfect for summer barbecues and outdoor entertaining. With plenty of space for kids to play and adults to relax, this garden is the perfect oasis in the heart of Cambuslang.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01322 584736 or by emailing agents Yopa through the listing on Zoopla .

Summary

Location: Macarthur Wynd, Cambuslang, Glasgow G72

Price: £190,000

Agent: Yopa

