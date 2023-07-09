This 4-bed luxury town house is the ultimate dream home for those looking for spacious living.

This four bedroom property in Glasgow is a must view for families looking for their ultimate dream home. Momo Homes has listed this luxury house on the market for £799,995.

The stunning property, set within the exclusive Glades development, has been impeccably well finished and offers buyers the opportunity to choose their kitchens, bathrooms and tiling. The properties also have great outdoor living space including a block paved front driveway, a glazed front terrace, and a generous rear garden with further patio and lawn.

The Zoopla listing said: “Buyers will have a choice of luxury German kitchen styles, worktops and tiling in addition to luxury Siemens appliances. The properties feature a front door video intercom system, a security alarm system, modern aluminium double glazed doors and windows and a highly efficient central heating system with air source and radiator system. Traditional height ceilings, large windows and chrome and glass finishings add to the feeling of space and quality.”

They also add that the area is incredibly well regarded, saying “Bothwell and Uddingston are highly regarded for their excellent Main Streets where you can find the majority of everyday shopping needs and a great choice of restaurants, bistros and pubs. For those commuting by public transport there are regular bus and train services from Uddingston to the surrounding towns and cities.”

Agent: Momo Homes

Offers over: £799,995

Location: The Glades, Glebe Wynd, Bothwell, Glasgow G71

Contact: 01698 599533