This dream home offers countryside living, and a balcony to enjoy the stunning scenery.

This gorgeous Glasgow-based home is nestled in the idyllic,picturesque village of Blanefield. Campsie Dene Lane is an exclusive address made up of just two bespoke, five-bedroom detached family homes; Corrieknowe View and Corrieknowe Meadow.

The home for sale is surrounded by sprawling gardens with Campsie DeneLane taking you closer to nature. Additionally, the home comes with a modern upstairs balcony to enjoy the stunning views. You can enjoy the healthier lifestyle associated with country living whilst surrounded by panoramic views of the rolling Campsie hills, pockets of wildflowers and a world of peace and serenity.

The home hasaccess to a private road and long tree lined drive. Inside the property there are luxurious living areas, as well as an open plan modern kitchen dining space which make mealtimes a social experience for all. The home is not short on space with five large bedrooms, and five bathrooms.

The surrounding nature, and selection of windows and sliding doors throughout the home make way for stunning natural light that fills most of the rooms.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01413766830 or by emailing agents Rettie through the listing on Zoopla .

Summary

Location: Campsie Dene Road, Blanefield, Glasgow G63

Price: £1,275,000

Agent: Rettie

