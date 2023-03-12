This stunning home in Glasgow has five bedrooms, two of which have ensuites…for under £900k

This five bedroom detached home in Glasgow is a must view, from its spacious open plan living space to extensive bathroom facilities.

This home has been comprehensively upgraded and extended in recent years, resulting in a stunning family residence. The ground floor is home to a lovely kitchen, bathrooms, state of the art underfloor heating system, fireplaces with two wood burning stoves and the 90 square metre games room at the rear of the garden with double garage above.

Outside of the home, there are mature gardens to front, side and rear providing an ideal setting and a good degree of privacy as well as a communal wooded area opposite the front which is in shared ownership of the seven houses in Seven Sisters.

The property is set within this most desirable private road, in arguably the finest location within Lenzie, a delightful hamlet located on the northern fringe of Glasgow and regarded as one of the most prestigious and sought after localities in the Greater Glasgow area.

From Lenzie, Glasgow City Centre is accessible and can be reached in around 10 to 15 minutes. The recently extended motorway network whilst retaining its charming atmosphere.

There are also some top primary and secondary schools within the Lenzie area and several quality golf courses. Private schooling is available on the north side of Glasgow at The Glasgow Academy, The High School of Glasgow, Kelvinside Academy and St. Aloysius.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 764530 or by emailing agents Town & Country Estate Agents through the listing on Zoopla .

Location: Seven Sisters, Lenzie, Glasgow G66

Price: £850,000

Agent: Town & Country Estate Agents

1 . Front of property Front of property Photo: Zoopla/Town & Country Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Side of property Side of property Photo: Zoopla/Town & Country Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Driveway Driveway Photo: Zoopla/Town & Country Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Back garden Back garden Photo: Zoopla/Town & Country Estate Agents Photo Sales