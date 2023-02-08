For Sale in Glasgow: Attractive 3 bed cottage with a modern lounge and gallery-style kitchen for £97,500
Located in King’s Park, this 3-bedroom cottage is perfect for a variety of buyers.
Slater Hogg & Howison - Burnside has listed an attractive property in King’s Park for under £97,500. It’s one of the cheapest on the market and will suit the need of a variety of buyers including professionals, couples, and those looking to get on the housing ladder.
When entering the property you will be greeted with a spacious entrance vestibule and stairwell leading to a split-level hallway. The property comprises a bright and spacious lounge, a fitted gallery-style kitchen, two double bedrooms and an additional single bedroom which can also be used as a dining room.
Elsewhere, there is a well-proportioned three-piece bathroom which completes the property. Externally, the cottage benefits from private rear gardens, and a single detached garage offering off-street parking.
The property is located in Kings Park which is about a 15/20 journey into Glasgow City Centre by car. Within proximity are two train stations and a multitude of local amenities.
Enquiries regarding the property at Curtis Avenue, Glasgow G44 can be made through Slater Hogg & Howison - Burnside on 01414 336609 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: Curtis Avenue, Glasgow G44
Price: £97,500
Agent: Slater Hogg & Howison - Burnside
Contact: 01414 336609