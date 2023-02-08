Register
For Sale in Glasgow: Attractive 3 bed cottage with a modern lounge and gallery-style kitchen for £97,500

Located in King’s Park, this 3-bedroom cottage is perfect for a variety of buyers.

By Will Millar
3 minutes ago

Slater Hogg & Howison - Burnside has listed an attractive property in King’s Park for under £97,500. It’s one of the cheapest on the market and will suit the need of a variety of buyers including professionals, couples, and those looking to get on the housing ladder.

When entering the property you will be greeted with a spacious entrance vestibule and stairwell leading to a split-level hallway. The property comprises a bright and spacious lounge, a fitted gallery-style kitchen, two double bedrooms and an additional single bedroom which can also be used as a dining room.

Elsewhere, there is a well-proportioned three-piece bathroom which completes the property. Externally, the cottage benefits from private rear gardens, and a single detached garage offering off-street parking.

The property is located in Kings Park which is about a 15/20 journey into Glasgow City Centre by car. Within proximity are two train stations and a multitude of local amenities.

Enquiries regarding the property at Curtis Avenue, Glasgow G44 can be made through Slater Hogg & Howison - Burnside on 01414 336609 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Curtis Avenue, Glasgow G44

Price: £97,500

Agent: Slater Hogg & Howison - Burnside

Contact: 01414 336609

Curtis Avenue, Glasgow G44

Curtis Avenue, Glasgow G44

Photo Sales

The split-level hallway inside the property

The split-level hallway inside the property

Photo Sales

The lounge area inside the property

The lounge area inside the property

Photo Sales

Another angle of the lounge area inside the property

Another angle of the lounge area inside the property

Photo Sales
