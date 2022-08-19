For sale in Glasgow: beautiful family home in West End near Scotland's best school
A beautiful, three-bedroom house in the West End has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:38 am
The Victoria Park Gardens property in Broomhill is in the catchment area for Jordanhill School, ranked as the number one state secondary school in the country.
As the street name suggests, the house is also just a short walk from Victoria Park.
It is available for offers over £475k.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
