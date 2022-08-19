For sale in Glasgow: beautiful family home in West End near Scotland's best school

The Victoria Park Gardens property in Broomhill is in the catchment area for Jordanhill School, ranked as the number one state secondary school in the country.

As the street name suggests, the house is also just a short walk from Victoria Park.

It is available for offers over £475k.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Victoria Park Gardens South The lounge has a bay window and fire place. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

2. Victoria Park Gardens South The kitchen has a small breakfast bar. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

3. Victoria Park Gardens South The dining room. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

4. Victoria Park Gardens South A garden room extension has been added at the rear. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales