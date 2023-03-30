This cost-effective and comfortable property is situated in a sought-after area of Blantyre

With house prices at an all-time high and the cost of living not getting any lower, this two-bedroom house in Blantyre is not only cheap but cost-effective and family ready. Listed by estate agent Yopa, the property is well-lit and has an excellent heating system throughout.

Accessed via the back of the property, the ground floor comprises a well-equipped kitchen, a large cupboard under the stairs, a well-lit living-dining room with a feature fireplace and a reception hall.

The first floor benefits from a master bedroom and an additional double bedroom with ample storage space in both. The floor is completed with a spacious landing and a wet room.

External to the property is an enclosed back rear garden and communal green area located toward the front of the property. The neighbourhood is quiet and is within walking distance of local schools.

On the Zoopla listing from estate agents Yopa, it reads: “This property comes with a range of benefits, including gas central heating and double glazing, ensuring that you stay warm and comfortable all year round.”

If you’d like to own this two-bedroom house - make your enquiry on 01322 352494 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: Millheugh Place, Blantyre, Glasgow G72

Price: £80,000

Agent: Yopa

Contact: 01475 327014

Millheugh Place, Blantyre, Glasgow G72

The communal green space toward the front of the property

The enclosed rear garden outside the property

The living room/dining area on the ground floor