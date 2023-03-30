For Sale: Cosy and comfortable 2 bed end terraced house with a cost-effective combi boiler for £80,000
This cost-effective and comfortable property is situated in a sought-after area of Blantyre
With house prices at an all-time high and the cost of living not getting any lower, this two-bedroom house in Blantyre is not only cheap but cost-effective and family ready. Listed by estate agent Yopa, the property is well-lit and has an excellent heating system throughout.
Accessed via the back of the property, the ground floor comprises a well-equipped kitchen, a large cupboard under the stairs, a well-lit living-dining room with a feature fireplace and a reception hall.
The first floor benefits from a master bedroom and an additional double bedroom with ample storage space in both. The floor is completed with a spacious landing and a wet room.
External to the property is an enclosed back rear garden and communal green area located toward the front of the property. The neighbourhood is quiet and is within walking distance of local schools.
On the Zoopla listing from estate agents Yopa, it reads: “This property comes with a range of benefits, including gas central heating and double glazing, ensuring that you stay warm and comfortable all year round.”
If you’d like to own this two-bedroom house - make your enquiry on 01322 352494 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Property Summary
Location: Millheugh Place, Blantyre, Glasgow G72
Price: £80,000
Agent: Yopa
Contact: 01475 327014