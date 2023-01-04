A cosy two-bed cottage flat has come on the market in Glasgow for an unbelievable price

This two-bed cottage flat with front and rear gardens has emerged on the market for £85,000. The property - listed by Allen & Harris - Bishopbriggs, Glasgow is one of the cheapest around and should not be missed.

When a house ideal for first-time buyers, professionals, and families alike appears on the market at this price range, it usually comes with a few bumps and scrapes but this property - situated in Springburn, Glasgow - is a rare exception.

The property includes a reception hall, a family-size lounge, a modern fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and a modern family bathroom. Externally, the property boasts impressive front and rear gardens with the bonus of on-street parking.

Situated in the much sought-after area of Balornock, the property sits within close proximity of shops, public transport, schools, bars & restaurants.

Enquiries regarding the property at Barmulloch Road, Springburn can be made through Allen & Harris - Bishopbriggs, Glasgow on 01413 765522 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Barmulloch Road, Springburn, Glasgow G21

Price: £85,000

Agent: Allen & Harris - Bishopbriggs, Glasgow

1. The property features a stunning rear garden

2. The property features a stunning rear garden

3. The lounge inside the property

4. Another angle of the lounge inside the property