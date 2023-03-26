This four bedroom villa sits in the heart of an expansive plot of land offering stunning views

This Scottish home offers expansive countryside living with ample space inside. The home has recently undergone home improvements under the current owner making this outstanding family property a must for viewing in order to be appreciated.

The house is approached via a large monoblocked driveway and front garden with expansive lawn leading to double storm doors and a tiled entrance vestibule. The generous front garden and driveway give a sense of the sheer scale of the plot the house enjoys.

Inside the property on the ground floor there is a welcoming reception hallway with an understairs cupboard off, a bay windowed sitting room with cornice plaster and delightful open aspect out to the spacious front garden, oriol bay windowed lounge with feature fireplace, cornice plaster.

There is also direct access out to the front garden, dining sized kitchen with a range of integrated appliances, base and wall mounted units, granite worktop and ample space for dining table and chairs. The dining room can be utilised very flexibly with the addition bonus of a conservatory enjoying views out to the rear garden.

The upper level of the home comprises oriol bay windowed bedroom one with integrated wardrobes and tiled, en-suite shower room off as well as separate walk-in wardrobe, second double sized bedroom with two sets of integrated wardrobes, tiled bathroom with traditionally styled three piece suite and two more double sized bedrooms that could be used very flexibly. The entire property also benefits from double glazing, gas central heating, high quality floor coverings and a modern, contemporary decor throughout.

The Zoopla listing describes the surrounding area, saying: “Newlands is a beautiful suburb situated in the south of Glasgow. It is one of the most popular suburban areas to be found anywhere in Scotland. This is down to its quiet ambience, popular park, and range of nearby amenities in Giffnock, Shawlands and Pollokshields.

“There are also excellent transport links nearby via bus road and rail to the centre of Glasgow and elsewhere. Langside, Muirend and Pollokshaws East Train Stations which provide regular services to and from Glasgow Central are a short walk away.”

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 763399 or by emailing agents Rettie through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Laggan Road, Newlands, Glasgow G43

Price: £750,000

