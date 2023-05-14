The six bedroom house in Glasgow is the ultimate dream home - and comes complete with a grand staircase and original fireplaces

This six bedroom Glasgow property is a must view for families looking for their ultimate dream home. Rettie has listed this luxury house on the market for £885,000.

Having been in the same family for five decades, this is a rarely available full townhouse with an incredibly versatile internal layout. There are stunning original features including a grand staircase, ornate cornicing, original fireplaces, and a stunning half-landing window.

The house has nine main apartments spread over the ground, first and second floors. The reception hall boasts wonderful proportions and provides a magnificent first impression - an indication of the unique features throughout the rest of the house.

The outside of the home has a small private garden to the front and a large, richly planted, mature garden to the rear (south facing) which includes a yard and terraced gardens which lead up to the garage level.

The Zoopla listing says: “Number 2 Kirklee Circus is an elegant blonde sandstone terraced villa with front outlook to the beautiful residents’ gardens and has the desirable feature of a south facing, private garden to the rear.

“The circus is an oval, picturesque cul-de-sac with evergreens in the central gardens, closed by the west boundary of the magnificent Botanic Gardens. Number 2 forms part of a shallow crescent of houses on the side of the circus that were built circa 1870.”

Agent: Rettie

Offers over: £885,000

Location: Kirklee Circus, Kirklee, Glasgow G12

Contact: 01413 764787

For more information, visit Zoopla .

1 . Front of property Front of property Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

2 . Entrance Entrance Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

3 . Lounge Lounge Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

4 . Dining hall Dining hall Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

Next Page Page 1 of 3