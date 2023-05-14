Register
For sale in Glasgow: Grand 6-bedroom home with a private patio and large garden for under £1m - see inside

The six bedroom house in Glasgow is the ultimate dream home - and comes complete with a grand staircase and original fireplaces

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 13th May 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 06:00 BST

This six bedroom Glasgow property is a must view for families looking for their ultimate dream home. Rettie has listed this luxury house on the market for £885,000.

Having been in the same family for five decades, this is a rarely available full townhouse with an incredibly versatile internal layout. There are stunning original features including a grand staircase, ornate cornicing, original fireplaces, and a stunning half-landing window.

The house has nine main apartments spread over the ground, first and second floors. The reception hall boasts wonderful proportions and provides a magnificent first impression - an indication of the unique features throughout the rest of the house.

The outside of the home has a small private garden to the front and a large, richly planted, mature garden to the rear (south facing) which includes a yard and terraced gardens which lead up to the garage level.

The Zoopla listing says: “Number 2 Kirklee Circus is an elegant blonde sandstone terraced villa with front outlook to the beautiful residents’ gardens and has the desirable feature of a south facing, private garden to the rear.

“The circus is an oval, picturesque cul-de-sac with evergreens in the central gardens, closed by the west boundary of the magnificent Botanic Gardens. Number 2 forms part of a shallow crescent of houses on the side of the circus that were built circa 1870.”

Agent: Rettie

Offers over: £885,000

Location: Kirklee Circus, Kirklee, Glasgow G12

Contact: 01413 764787

For more information, visit Zoopla.

Front of property

1. Front of property

Front of property Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

Entrance

2. Entrance

Entrance Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

Lounge

3. Lounge

Lounge Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

Dining hall

4. Dining hall

Dining hall Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

