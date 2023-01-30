For sale in Glasgow: Low maintenance 2 bed house in a family-friendly neighbourhood on the market for £120,000
Beautifully modern two-bed property situated in a family-friendly neighbourhood in Parkhead.
A bright, spacious and recently decorated property in Parkhead has been listed on the market for 120,000. It is the perfect home for first-time buyers, families and professionals alike.
The ground floor features a neutral-toned living space with ample room for a range of furniture and a newly installed kitchen which is accessible and low maintenance. Also, a home office has been set up below the stairs which can be converted into a bedroom for a growing family.
Upstairs, there are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom. External to the property is a south-facing secure garden for grilling in the summer, fires in the winter and letting your kids play all year round.
In the listing from the estate agent’s McEwan Fraser Legal, it says the property “would make an ideal buy for first-time buyers, a small family, or even a great investment property for a smart Buy-To-Let investor”.
Enquiries regarding the two-bed mid-terrace house on Cuthelton, Parkhead, Glasgow G31 can be made through McEwan Fraser Legal, on 01312 682405 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: Cuthelton, Parkhead, Glasgow G31
Price: £120,000
Agent: McEwan Fraser Legal
Contact: 01312 682405
Buyers Premium: £2800