Beautifully modern two-bed property situated in a family-friendly neighbourhood in Parkhead.

A bright, spacious and recently decorated property in Parkhead has been listed on the market for 120,000. It is the perfect home for first-time buyers, families and professionals alike.

The ground floor features a neutral-toned living space with ample room for a range of furniture and a newly installed kitchen which is accessible and low maintenance. Also, a home office has been set up below the stairs which can be converted into a bedroom for a growing family.

Upstairs, there are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom. External to the property is a south-facing secure garden for grilling in the summer, fires in the winter and letting your kids play all year round.

In the listing from the estate agent’s McEwan Fraser Legal, it says the property “would make an ideal buy for first-time buyers, a small family, or even a great investment property for a smart Buy-To-Let investor”.

Enquiries regarding the two-bed mid-terrace house on Cuthelton, Parkhead, Glasgow G31 can be made through McEwan Fraser Legal, on 01312 682405 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Cuthelton, Parkhead, Glasgow G31

Price: £120,000

Agent: McEwan Fraser Legal

Contact: 01312 682405

Buyers Premium: £2800

1 . Cuthelton, Parkhead, Glasgow G31 Cuthelton, Parkhead, Glasgow G31 Photo Sales

2 . South facing and enclosed rear garden outside the property South facing and enclosed rear garden outside the property Photo Sales

3 . The entrance hall inside the property The entrance hall inside the property Photo Sales

4 . The living area inside the property The living area inside the property Photo Sales