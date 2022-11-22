Affordable and modern family-size house on the market for just under £185,000? We take a look at the best first time buyer homes currently for sale in Glasgow

According to ONSs UK House Price Index for September 2022, the average price for a house in Scotland has increased by 7.3% to 192,000. So when a new-build property comes on the market for under 185,000, in Glasgow’s peaceful and sublime Cambuslang area, it’s definitely worth a look.

Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens has listed an affordable property through Zoopla that is located in the perfect area for couples and families. The two-bed terrace house situated on Gilbertfield Road, Cambuslang is currently listed for £184,995.

The property includes self-cleaning solar roof panels, a kitchen with direct access to a private rear garden, a downstairs cloakroom, two spacious double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

In the listing from the estate agent’s Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens, it says the property is on the outskirts of Glasgow and within a close proximity to Hallside Primary School and a 0.4 mile walk to St Cadoc’s Primary School.

Enquiries regarding "The Portree" at Gilbertfield Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow can be made through Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens on 01228 304393 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: "The Portree" at Gilbertfield Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow

Price: £184,995

Agent: Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens

Contact: 01228 304393

1. The entrance to the property will take you through to a modern living space The entrance to the property will take you through to a modern living space Photo Sales

2. The cosy and well-lit living space offers direct access to the first floor The cosy and well-lit living space offers direct access to the first floor Photo Sales

3. Away from the living room and into the kitchen which is well-equipped and offers access to a private rear garden Away from the living room and into the kitchen which is well-equipped and offers access to a private rear garden Photo Sales

4. A modern bathroom featuring a mirror and a deep stand-up sink A modern bathroom featuring a mirror and a deep stand-up sink Photo Sales