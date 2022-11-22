For sale in Glasgow: Modern new build house on the market for £185,000 ideal for first time buyers
Affordable and modern family-size house on the market for just under £185,000? We take a look at the best first time buyer homes currently for sale in Glasgow
According to ONSs UK House Price Index for September 2022, the average price for a house in Scotland has increased by 7.3% to 192,000. So when a new-build property comes on the market for under 185,000, in Glasgow’s peaceful and sublime Cambuslang area, it’s definitely worth a look.
Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens has listed an affordable property through Zoopla that is located in the perfect area for couples and families. The two-bed terrace house situated on Gilbertfield Road, Cambuslang is currently listed for £184,995.
The property includes self-cleaning solar roof panels, a kitchen with direct access to a private rear garden, a downstairs cloakroom, two spacious double bedrooms and two bathrooms.
In the listing from the estate agent’s Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens, it says the property is on the outskirts of Glasgow and within a close proximity to Hallside Primary School and a 0.4 mile walk to St Cadoc’s Primary School.
Enquiries regarding "The Portree" at Gilbertfield Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow can be made through Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens on 01228 304393 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: "The Portree" at Gilbertfield Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow
Price: £184,995
Agent: Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens
Contact: 01228 304393