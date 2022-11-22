Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
“The Portree” at Gilbertfield Road, Cambuslang has a feature canopy above front entrance door

For sale in Glasgow: Modern new build house on the market for £185,000 ideal for first time buyers

Affordable and modern family-size house on the market for just under £185,000? We take a look at the best first time buyer homes currently for sale in Glasgow

By Will Millar
33 minutes ago

According to ONSs UK House Price Index for September 2022, the average price for a house in Scotland has increased by 7.3% to 192,000. So when a new-build property comes on the market for under 185,000, in Glasgow’s peaceful and sublime Cambuslang area, it’s definitely worth a look.

Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens has listed an affordable property through Zoopla that is located in the perfect area for couples and families. The two-bed terrace house situated on Gilbertfield Road, Cambuslang is currently listed for £184,995.

The property includes self-cleaning solar roof panels, a kitchen with direct access to a private rear garden, a downstairs cloakroom, two spacious double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

In the listing from the estate agent’s Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens, it says the property is on the outskirts of Glasgow and within a close proximity to Hallside Primary School and a 0.4 mile walk to St Cadoc’s Primary School.

Enquiries regarding "The Portree" at Gilbertfield Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow can be made through Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens on 01228 304393 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: "The Portree" at Gilbertfield Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow

Price: £184,995

Agent: Persimmon Homes - Castle Gardens

Contact: 01228 304393

1. The entrance to the property will take you through to a modern living space

The entrance to the property will take you through to a modern living space

Photo Sales

2. The cosy and well-lit living space offers direct access to the first floor

The cosy and well-lit living space offers direct access to the first floor

Photo Sales

3. Away from the living room and into the kitchen which is well-equipped and offers access to a private rear garden

Away from the living room and into the kitchen which is well-equipped and offers access to a private rear garden

Photo Sales

4. A modern bathroom featuring a mirror and a deep stand-up sink

A modern bathroom featuring a mirror and a deep stand-up sink

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
GlasgowSalePropertyHouse Price IndexScotlandZooplaHome