A beautifully presented, bright & spacious three bedroom end terrace house on the market for £170,000?

First time buyers almost always have to make a sacrifice somewhere, whether its price, location or size. This highly sought after Glasgow property ticks all the boxes and is available now for just £170,000.

According to ONS UK House Price Index for September 2022, the average price for a house in Scotland has increased by 7.3% to £192,000. So when a property comes on the market for £170,000, in one of Glasgow’s largest and newest towns, it’s definitely worth a look.

Home Connexions has listed an affordable property on Zoopla that features an open plan lounge & dining area & three spacious bedrooms with a large multi-vehicle parking driveway and landscaped gardens. The three-bed end terrace house is situated on Kronborg Way in East Kilbride.

In the listing from the estate agent’s Home Connexions,, it says the property is close to a great range of primary/secondary schooling and local amenities including a, “multiplex cinema, ice rink, the Arts Centre, the Dollan Aqua Centre, as well as several Sports Centres, Golf Courses”.

Enquiries regarding the property at Kronborg Way, East Kirkbride, Glasgow can be made through Home Connexions on 01355 385215 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Kronborg Way, Whitehills, East Kilbride G75

Price: £170,000

Agent: Home Connexions

Contact: 01228 304393

The property has a multi-vehicle driveway

The is the entrance level of the three-level property

The bright, spacious and airy open plan room benefits from beautiful laminate flooring, a feature focal fireplace and patio doors out to the rear garden

The stylish dining area offers a great space for both formal and informal eating along with excellent fitted storage and access into the kitchen