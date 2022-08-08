For sale in Glasgow: new three-bedroom houses in Jordanhill to be unveiled

New three-bedroom homes in a West End development are set to be unveiled.

Cala Homes (West) is set to unveil a brand-new offering at its Jordanhill Park development.

The homebuilder will be showing off the Cedar Collection, with the first phase consisting of brand-new three-bedroom Mews homes.

The properties in Jordanhill Park.

The Austin housetype, set to be released on August 13, is a three-storey home which features an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with bi-fold doors leading out to a private rear garden, complete with composite decking and artificial turf.

A utility room and downstairs cloakroom complete the ground floor.

The first floor presents bedroom two with a Laufen en suite bathroom, and bedroom three which can also be used as a study or home office, along with a family bathroom.

The top floor features a main bedroom, complete with an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe, providing the ultimate retreat from the rest of the home.

The new Mews homes all feature Cala’s bespoke combination of open-plan living and high specification, complete with driveway.

For those interested in the new Austin housetype, Cala Homes (West) is hosting a drop-in event on Saturday and Sunday, between 1-4pm, where interested buyers can enjoy a glass of fizz and nibbles from local suppliers, and to speak to the expert sales team.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (West), said: “Jordanhill Park has been extremely popular since we first launched, and we have a feeling this latest offering will be no different.

“We are excited showcase the Cedar Collection and give homebuyers yet another opportunity to find their next home at Jordanhill Park. The Mews are perfect for a wide variety of buyers thanks to the spacious design of the homes and the ideal city location whilst being surrounded by plenty of green space.

“This is also the first three-bedroom home within the development so we predict it will be popular with those looking for a home in the ideal west end location as well as for families looking for space to grow and settle down.

“This weekend’s event is the perfect opportunity for those interested to get a glimpse into the Cedar Collection and possibly even make the first step to make their dream move a reality.”

Those interested can email [email protected] to confirm attendance.