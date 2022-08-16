For sale in Glasgow: 'one off' Mews home in exclusive Park district has beautiful outside dining space

Edit Account-Sign Out
The house was built in 1997

A ‘one off’, unique Mews house in the exclusive Park district has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:59 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:00 am

The Park Terrace Lane property was created in 1997, when a run-down building was transformed into the four-bedroom house.

The home has a landscaped side garden, a terrace and an outside dining space.

It is available for offers over £585,000.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Park Terrace Lane

The modern fitted kitchen.

Photo: rightmove

2. Park Terrace Lane

The lower floor has an open-plan kitchen and dining space.

Photo: rightmove

3. Park Terrace Lane

The lounge has a bi-fold doors leading out to the garden.

Photo: rightmove

4. Park Terrace Lane

The master bedroom.

Photo: rightmove

