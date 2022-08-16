For sale in Glasgow: 'one off' Mews home in exclusive Park district has beautiful outside dining space
A ‘one off’, unique Mews house in the exclusive Park district has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:59 am
Updated
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:00 am
The Park Terrace Lane property was created in 1997, when a run-down building was transformed into the four-bedroom house.
The home has a landscaped side garden, a terrace and an outside dining space.
It is available for offers over £585,000.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
