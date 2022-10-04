Register
The front of the property.

For sale in Glasgow: 'rarely available' villa on city outskirts perfect for those wanting quiet life

A five-bedroom, detached villa in Glasgow’s outskirts has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 8:31 am

The villa, which sits in substantial grounds, is on Glasgow Road in Waterfoot, next to Eaglesham and Clarkston.

It is also in the catchment area for some of Scotland’s best schools – including Williamwood High School and Mearns Castle High School.

It is on the market for offers over £620,000.

1. Warwick

The spacious main living room.

2. Warwick

As well as this office, there is also a sixth bedroom/second living room downstairs.

3. Warwick

The modern kitchen.

4. Warwick

The dining room looks out over the back garden.

