For sale in Glasgow: Semi-detached house with front & rear gardens in Riddrie on the market for £139,950
New-fashioned and stylish semi-detached house for sale in Riddrie for £139,950 ideal for first time buyers.
A sophisticated and stylish two-bed property in Riddrie has been listed on the market for under £140,000. It is the perfect home for first-time-buyers, families and professionals alike.
As you enter the property you will find yourself in a cosy wooden vestibule, like a stylish surf shack waiting to be decorated. The property features a spacious bay-windowed lounge with a feature fireplace, laminate flooring and lots of sofa space. The modern fitted dining kitchen is bright and spacious while upstairs holds two well-sized bedrooms and a modern shower room.
The property - which is listed on Zoopla - includes front and rear gardens and a driveway/garage for drivers who want a property with easy access to the city centre. For non-drivers local amenities and public transport routes are within walking distance along with local shops, post office and eateries.
Enquiries regarding the semi-detached two-bed house on Liberton Street, Riddrie can be made through Keys Estate Agents on 01413 762044 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: Liberton Street, Riddrie G33
Price: £139,950
Agent: Keys Estate Agents
Contact: 01413 762044
Tenure: Freehold