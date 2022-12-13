New-fashioned and stylish semi-detached house for sale in Riddrie for £139,950 ideal for first time buyers.

A sophisticated and stylish two-bed property in Riddrie has been listed on the market for under £140,000. It is the perfect home for first-time-buyers, families and professionals alike.

As you enter the property you will find yourself in a cosy wooden vestibule, like a stylish surf shack waiting to be decorated. The property features a spacious bay-windowed lounge with a feature fireplace, laminate flooring and lots of sofa space. The modern fitted dining kitchen is bright and spacious while upstairs holds two well-sized bedrooms and a modern shower room.

The property - which is listed on Zoopla - includes front and rear gardens and a driveway/garage for drivers who want a property with easy access to the city centre. For non-drivers local amenities and public transport routes are within walking distance along with local shops, post office and eateries.

Enquiries regarding the semi-detached two-bed house on Liberton Street, Riddrie can be made through Keys Estate Agents on 01413 762044 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Liberton Street, Riddrie G33

Price: £139,950

Agent: Keys Estate Agents

Contact: 01413 762044

Tenure: Freehold

1. The front garden and driveway/garage The front garden and driveway/garage Photo Sales

2. The spacious rear garden outside the property The spacious rear garden outside the property Photo Sales

3. The rear garden offers an enclosed space for couples or families The rear garden offers an enclosed space for couples or families Photo Sales

4. Outside of the entrance vestibule Outside of the entrance vestibule Photo Sales