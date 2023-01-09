Register
Saughs Drive, Robroyston, Glasgow G33

For sale in Glasgow: Stylish and new-fashioned house in Robroyston cul-de-sac on the market for £140,000

First-time buyers rejoice! Allen & Harris - Bishopbriggs, Glasgow has listed a stunning and fashionable house in a cul-de-sac in Robroyston for just £140,000.

By Will Millar
4 minutes ago

The ground floor comprises a reception hall, a family-size lounge, and a modern fitted kitchen. On the first floor, there are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a fitted family bathroom.

The property - which is listed on Zoopla - is within the sought-after area of Robroyston and includes double glazing, allocated parking space and front and rear gardens. If you want to get on the property ladder and own a house with great links to the city and local amenities - this is the one for you.

Enquiries regarding the terraced two-bed house on Saughs Drive, Robroyston can be made through Allen & Harris - Bishopbriggs, Glasgow on 01413 760756 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Saughs Drive, Robroyston, Glasgow G33

Price: £140,000

Agent: Allen & Harris - Bishopbriggs, Glasgow

Contact: 01413 760756

Tenure: Freehold

1. The property is situated within the sought-after area of Robroyston

2. Stunning private rear garden outside the property

3. The family-size lounge inside the property

4. Another angle of the family-size lounge inside the property

