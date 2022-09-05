Register
It's in a sought after location.

For sale in Glasgow: West End flat in catchment area for Scotland's best school for just £155k

A flat in the catchment area for Scotland’s best school has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:42 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:43 am

The Willoughby Drive property is in the catchment area for Jordanhill School, ranked as the best state secondary school in Scotland by The Times.

The two-bedroom flat has great transport links, just around the corner from Anniesland train station, and is near local hospitals.

It is available for offers over £155k.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Willoughby Drive

The lounge has access to a private balcony.

2. Willoughby Drive

The flat is near Gartnavel and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

3. Willoughby Drive

The flat has gas central heating and double glazing.

4. Willoughby Drive

The flat is at Anniesland Cross and is close to the Clyde Tunnel.

