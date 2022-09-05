For sale in Glasgow: West End flat in catchment area for Scotland's best school for just £155k
A flat in the catchment area for Scotland’s best school has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:42 am
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:43 am
The Willoughby Drive property is in the catchment area for Jordanhill School, ranked as the best state secondary school in Scotland by The Times.
The two-bedroom flat has great transport links, just around the corner from Anniesland train station, and is near local hospitals.
It is available for offers over £155k.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
