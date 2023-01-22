This dream home property offers everything you could ask for as well as stunning outdoor surroundings 10 minutes from Edinburgh city centre.

Rettie & Co has listed a stunning home which offers spacious living areas as well as five bedrooms, bathrooms and many other extra amenities. The home holds a space within the exclusive Belmont Estate, featuring panoramic cityscape views as far as the Pentland Hills, in the highly sought after area of Murrayfield.

This contemporary home offers an open plan kitchen, dining and living space. The ground floor also hosts a games room, study as well as one of the five double bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms.

The home is filled with light and boasts a vantage point like no other and is bound to attract the sort of buyer who seeks luxurious accommodation and tranquillity, all while being a short 10-minute drive from the city centre.

The property, nestled within blissfully secluded mature grounds, sets the bar high for exterior design and cutting-edge interiors. The location also offers state of the art features including two large overhead skylights set within a copper roof, a seamless glass conservatory, triple integrated garage with home gymnasium, sauna, wet room and hot tub and no less than five terraces from which to enjoy the elevated vista and gardens.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01312 682321 or by emailing agents Rettie & Co - Edinburgh Sales through the listing on Zoopla.

Living room

Main kitchen

Dining space

Games room