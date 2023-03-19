Register
For sale in Scotland: 5 bedroom detached house with sprawling gardens and five bathrooms for £1.2 million

This five bed home with a huge garden is the ultimate dream home, and it’s well under £2,000,000

By Beth Franklin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

This five bedroom home with sprawling gardens is the perfect dream home for families looking for modern and luxurious living without sacrificing outdoor space.

The generous lounge features a double aspect corner window and access to the spacious hall through double doors. It has an additional family room to the rear which has a single sliding panel door through to the dining room/kitchen.

The home features a high-specification kitchen which includes fully integrated appliances such as an oven, induction hob, fridge-freezer and dishwasher. The dining area features a magnificent double-height window, which extends to the mezzanine on the first floor allowing in plenty of light when enjoying a family meal or entertaining. This room also offers sliding door access to the large gardens.

According to the Zoopla listing: “The main bedroom features a walk-in dressing room and ensuite with a separate bath and shower enclosure. Bedrooms two, three and four have fitted wardrobes, and bedrooms two and three also feature ensuite shower rooms.

“Bedroom five/study, overlooking the main front entrance, also has a striking corner window. A family bathroom with separate bath and shower and two additional first-floor storage cupboards complete this majestic home.”

Please note all images provided are of typical Mactaggart & Mickel interiors and exteriors and are intended to be indicative only.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 764013 or by emailing agents Mactaggart & Mickel Sandringham Gate through the listing on Zoopla.

Location: Broom Road, Newton Mearns G77

Price: £1,159,000

Agent: Mactaggart & Mickel Sandringham Gate

