This five bedroom home with sprawling gardens is the perfect dream home for families looking for modern and luxurious living without sacrificing outdoor space.

The generous lounge features a double aspect corner window and access to the spacious hall through double doors. It has an additional family room to the rear which has a single sliding panel door through to the dining room/kitchen.

The home features a high-specification kitchen which includes fully integrated appliances such as an oven, induction hob, fridge-freezer and dishwasher. The dining area features a magnificent double-height window, which extends to the mezzanine on the first floor allowing in plenty of light when enjoying a family meal or entertaining. This room also offers sliding door access to the large gardens.

According to the Zoopla listing: “The main bedroom features a walk-in dressing room and ensuite with a separate bath and shower enclosure. Bedrooms two, three and four have fitted wardrobes, and bedrooms two and three also feature ensuite shower rooms.

“Bedroom five/study, overlooking the main front entrance, also has a striking corner window. A family bathroom with separate bath and shower and two additional first-floor storage cupboards complete this majestic home.”

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 764013 or by emailing agents Mactaggart & Mickel Sandringham Gate through the listing on Zoopla .

Location: Broom Road, Newton Mearns G77

Price: £1,159,000

Agent: Mactaggart & Mickel Sandringham Gate

