This six bedroom property in Scotland is a must view for families looking for their ultimate dream home. Cullertons has listed this luxury house on the market for £2,800,000.
The stunning detached property boasts six good sized bedrooms, as well as four reception rooms throughout the home. Outside of the property there is a giant garden with sprawling grounds. The property also has a multi-car driveway.
The Zoopla listing said: “This outstanding, detached, b-listed Victorian house occupies a generous plot on a sought-after street in the exclusive Grange area of the city; it boasts exceptionally spacious and flexible accommodation including five/six bedrooms, four/five reception areas, and two bathrooms (plus a WC), as well as a self-contained studio annexe and extensive gardens.”
Agent: Cullertons
Offers over: £2,800,000
Location: Kirklee Circus, Kirklee, Glasgow G12
Contact: 01312 688997
