For sale in Scotland: 6-bed detached dream home with sprawling gardens for £2,800,000

This 6-bed property is the ultimate dream home for those looking for spacious living indoors and outdoors.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 4th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This six bedroom property in Scotland is a must view for families looking for their ultimate dream home. Cullertons has listed this luxury house on the market for £2,800,000.

The stunning detached property boasts six good sized bedrooms, as well as four reception rooms throughout the home. Outside of the property there is a giant garden with sprawling grounds. The property also has a multi-car driveway.

The Zoopla listing said: “This outstanding, detached, b-listed Victorian house occupies a generous plot on a sought-after street in the exclusive Grange area of the city; it boasts exceptionally spacious and flexible accommodation including five/six bedrooms, four/five reception areas, and two bathrooms (plus a WC), as well as a self-contained studio annexe and extensive gardens.”

Agent: Cullertons

Offers over: £2,800,000

Location: Kirklee Circus, Kirklee, Glasgow G12

Contact: 01312 688997

For more information visit Zoopla.

