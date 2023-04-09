This stunning 6 bed house offers spacious living and includes two ensuites as well as its own pool.

This property has everything a dream home could need, including a pool and large surrounding gardens to make it a must view. Not to mention it being located amidst one of Bothwell’s most desirable addresses.

The home comprises a reception hall, a formal bay windowed lounge, a dining room, a sitting room which is open plan to the modern fitted dining kitchen, study, utility room, cloakroom wc, a large heated indoor swimming pool, sauna and shower area. The upper floor has six bedrooms, two dressing rooms, two en-suites and a family bathroom. To the front of the property is a large detached garage.

According to the Zoopla listing : “The property has been successfully extended and modernised whilst retaining the character and charm of the original house and offers particularly versatile living space which is bright, airy and generously sized. Whilst the home is already a great size, there is plenty of garden space to extend further if required.

“The modern open plan kitchen creates a sociable living area, whilst there is plenty of entertainment space within the additional living rooms and a swimming pool which also incorporates a sauna. Additional features include modern sanitary ware within the bathrooms and en-suites, modern double glazing, gas central heating and electric gates for security and privacy.”

Set within a great sized plot which is enclosed and private. The front garden is accessed via electric gates into a large mono block drive which has trees and bedding areas. The private rear garden has a large timber deck, lawn, hedging and trees.

Additionally, Silverwells is one of Bothwell’s most prestigious addresses and located close to Bothwell Main Street, which has a great choice of restaurants, bistros, pubs, excellent schooling, and for those commuting by public transport there are regular bus and train services. For those travelling by car, there is excellent access via the M74 and M8 motorways linking the surrounding towns and cities.

Agent: Residence Estate Agents

Offers over: £1,150,000

Location: Silverwells Crescent, Bothwell G71

Contact: 01698 209568

For more information, visit Zoopla .

