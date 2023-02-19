This opulent six-bedroom home in Edinburgh includes multiple living spaces and stunning wrap around gardens

This stunning property has become available for purchase in Edinburgh, the current owners have made this their family home for nearly 50 years. The opportunity to purchase a house of this calibre is very rare.

The home was built in 1916, the last of a row of four houses designed by John Jerden and generally considered to be his best. This is one of Colinton’s finest houses. It enjoys a corner plot and benefits from an extremely quiet location with a well maintained and zoned, wrap around garden and driveway.

The property has multiple aspects with all the principal rooms facing south, overlooking the mature gardens and commanding magnificent views of the Pentland Hills. The interiors retain a wealth of period features, worthy of the property’s listing and historic significance.

The location is central, with a doctors surgery nearby as well as schools and accessible train stations.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01312 689676 or by emailing agents Ellisons through the listing on Zoopla.

1 . Kitchen Kitchen Photo: Zoopla/Ellisons Photo Sales

2 . Dining room Dining room Photo: Zoopla/Ellisons Photo Sales

3 . One of four living spaces One of four living spaces Photo: Zoopla/Ellisons Photo Sales

4 . Small nook Small nook Photo: Zoopla/Ellisons Photo Sales