For sale in Scotland: 6-bed home in Aberdeen’s sought-after Milltimber includes balcony and sprawling garden
This opulent six bedroom home in suburban Aberdeen includes a balcony, games room and sprawling gardens for £1,500,000
Keller Williams Scotland has listed a spotless luxury property on the market for £1,500,000. The detached house on North Deeside Road features an enclosed garden, an additional private garden, a rear garden and a balcony.
Over three floors, this six-bedroom property situated in Aberdeen’s suburban and idyllic Milltimber offers a luxurious interior and timeless views of the landscaped garden and mature woodlands.
The ground floor features a spectacular reception hall floored with high gloss tiles, a bright and spacious lounge and an ambient-lit dining room. Elsewhere, there is a TV/family room, utility room, office, and shower room.
On the first floor, there’s a games room or teenagers’ den, six bedrooms including a master bedroom with an impressive en-suite, a dressing room, a gallery and an additional shower room. There’s also access to an outside balcony that provides incredible views of the sprawling garden.
On the top floor, there’s a spacious attic with large storage space. If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 765842 or by emailing agents Keller Williams Scotland through the listing on Zoopla.