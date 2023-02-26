This three bed home with a garden is perfect for first time buyers, and it’s under £2,000,000

This stunning Scottish home is straight out of a fairytale with sprawling grounds, and a sweeping driveway setting a grand stage for picturesque examples of countryside living. Stobieside House will leave you utterly bewitched.

Parts of the property date back to the 1800s and was extended in the early 1900s. Stobieside House retains a great deal of period features, including crow-stepped gables and turrets, offering all the modern requirements for a working family home or could even be transformed into the perfect wedding venue or small hotel.

While the outside of the home has retained its historical features, inside you will find a perfect balance of contemporary splendour and traditional charm. The home is split over two levels with almost 700 square feet of internal space.

The ground level boasts a family room flooded with natural light, as well as an open plan kitchen. Also located on the ground floor level is the well-appointed study/home office, studio, gym, utility room, boiler room and downstairs toilet. Upstairs you will find seven well proportioned bedrooms, four of which have ensuites.

The garden grounds play a big part in this grand home, with its generous surroundings complimenting the luxurious interior and completing this tranquil country home. You will find vast manicured lawns and a wide variety of trees framing the house. The home also has a garage and driveway which provide excellent parking provision, not to mention the jaw-dropping open aspects to the front over Loudoun Hill and beyond.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01312 682223 or by emailing agents McEwan Fraser through the listing on Zoopla .

