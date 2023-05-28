Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

For sale in Scotland: 7-bed home with sprawling gardens, a gym, and a walk-in wardrobe for under £4m

This seven bed home has everything you could possibly need for living your dream life indoors and outdoors.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 28th May 2023, 06:00 BST

This seven bedroom property located in Edinburgh is a must view for families looking for their ultimate dream home. Rettie has listed this grand and luxury property on the market for £3,600,000.

This listing offers the rare opportunity to acquire a meticulously presented, fully restored and refurbished three storey, seven-bedroom, five-bathroom, Victorian home which is located in one of Edinburgh’s most coveted addresses.

This property has undergone comprehensive renovation both internally and externally, having been fully re-plumbed and re-wired, with new water, gas and electric supplies from street level. Additionally, the property benefits from an abundance of outdoor space with a 1,275 square foot triple garage and a professionally designed, planted and landscaped rear garden and patio area.

The Zoopla listing says: “Inverleith Row is situated in an affluent and highly sought-after residential area, within easy walking distance of the City’s financial business districts, abundant shopping establishment, boutiques and bars – and cosmopolitan Stockbridge, which is renowned for its village atmosphere, artisan shops, cafes and restaurants. The area benefits from easy access to the City’s efficient bus and tram services, Scotland’s Motorway Network, Waverly Station and Edinburgh’s International Airport.”

Agent: Rettie

Offers over: £3,600,000

Location: Inverleith Row, Edinburgh EH3

Contact: 01312 686871

For more information, visit Zoopla.

Front of property

1. Front of property

Front of property Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

Entry way

2. Entry way

Entry way Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

Open living

3. Open living

Open living Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

Kitchen

4. Kitchen

Kitchen Photo: Rettie/Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:HomeGardensSaleScotlandPropertyOpportunityEdinburghVictorianSpace