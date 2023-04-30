The eight bedroom home is the ultimate dream home - it includes a balcony, space for a gym room and almost an acre of land

This eight bedroom property located in Edinburgh is a must view for families looking for their ultimate dream home. UK Sotheby’s International Realty - Cobham has listed this grand and luxury property on the market for £5,000,000.

The home greets potential buyers with a grand entrance hall of Innerwick House. The property is said to host Edinburgh’s largest private garden, and is perfectly suited for entertaining.

The Zoopla listing says: “In just under one acre of beautiful gardens and a stone’s throw from the city centre, this stunning period property has almost 6,000 sq ft (547 sq m) of accommodation and a separate three bedroom coach house.”

A perfect arrangement of family accommodation and social amenities due to the fact that the house is located in the sought after Murrayfield area, which is known for its close proximity to world-class schools for every age group.

The property dates back to the 1800s. In the late 1990s, acclaimed Scottish architect Lorn Macneal enhanced the property with a skillful remodelling of the west wing, synthesising flow, space and light, whilst retaining the detailed majesty of the original design.

Location in Edinburgh which comes with a lifestyle that boasts unrivalled access to urban and country life. Scotland’s highlands are within easy reach of the house, offering majestic and untouched scenery amid lochs and mountains, while air and rail access to the UK and rest of the world is only around a 15-minute drive away.

Agent: Sotheby’s International Realty

Offers over: £5,000,000

Location: Ellersly Road, Edinburgh EH12

Contact: 01413 765842

For more information, visit Zoopla .

1 . Front of the Innerwick House estate Front of the Innerwick House estate Photo: UK Sotheby’s International Realty - Cobham/Zoopla

2 . Front of Innerwick House Front of the Innerwick House estate Photo: UK Sotheby’s International Realty - Cobham/Zoopla

3 . Main kitchen at Innerwick House Main kitchen at Innerwick House Photo: UK Sotheby’s International Realty - Cobham/Zoopla

4 . Main kitchen at Innerwick House Main kitchen at Innerwick House Photo: UK Sotheby’s International Realty - Cobham/Zoopla

Next Page Page 1 of 6