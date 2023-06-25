For just £850,000 this eight bed home with sprawling gardens could be all yours - everything you need to know

This eight bedroom property has expansive gardens that surround the property, as well as ample parking space making it the ultimate dream home - all for under £1 million.

The house is a beautiful formal reception hall with original features including original balustrades on the staircase to the upper level. Leading from the hall is one of the principle public rooms offering a space of approximately 24 metres squared which is ideal for those with a large family or who love to entertain

Completing the ground level of the property there is the contemporary well fitted kitchen featuring wall and base mounted shaker style units with complimenting granite worktops. The kitchen also provides direct access into the large utility with a host of wall and base units, undermounted sink and space for freestanding appliances. The utility room provides access out into the full enclosed rear gardens.

The staircase leads you up to the upper landing which provides access to all the main apartments. On this level there are five generously sized bedrooms with the principal bedroom to the front of the property and is vast in size being approximately 24 metres squared.

Outside areas of this property are desirable to say the least, there are great lawned areas to both the front and back. The front is also complemented with a decorative stone area with a mixture of potted plants along with a large driveway extending down the side of the property and a standalone single garage. Access down the side of the property, through the enclosed gates, leads to the fully enclosed rear gardens extending around the property with a lawned and patio area.

The Zoopla listing says: “38 Aytoun Road is in one of the most desirable areas, set within spectacular garden grounds extending all the way around this superb 10 apartment detached Victorian blonde sandstone property spanning over 326 square metres, offering versatile family accommodation formed over two original levels.”

The property is in close proximity to a range of local amenities where there are also a host of thriving coffee shops and restaurants. More extensive amenities are available within a short drive including Silverburn Shopping Centre, a wide range of sporting facilities, and amazing parks such as Pollok and Bellahouston.

Agent: Pacitti Jones

Offers over: £850,000

Location: Aytoun Road, Glasgow G41

Contact: 01413 769164