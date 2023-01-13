This opulent six bedroom home in Edinburgh includes a balcony, space for a gym room and sprawling gardens for £5m.

UK Sotheby’s International Realty - Cobham has listed a grand and luxury property on the market for £5m.

A grand entrance hall welcomes you into large and inviting living spaces arranged around the hallway of Innerwick House. The home is said to host Edinburgh’s largest private garden, and is perfectly suited for entertaining.

Within the home there are eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and just under one acre of gardens. As if that’s not enough this period property has almost 6,000 sq ft (547 sq m) of accommodation and a separate three bedroom coach house.

A perfect arrangement of family accommodation and social amenities due to the fact that the house is located in the sought after Murrayfield area, which is known for its close proximity to world-class schools for every age group.

The property dates back to the 1800s. In the late 1990s, acclaimed Scottish architect Lorn Macneal enhanced the property with a skillful remodelling of the west wing, synthesising flow, space and light, whilst retaining the detailed majesty of the original design.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 765842 or by emailing agents Sotheby’s International Realty through the listing on Zoopla .

Location: Ellersly Road, Edinburgh EH12

Price: £5,000,000

Agent: Sotheby’s International Realty

Front of Innerwick House

Main kitchen at Innerwick House

Main kitchen at Innerwick House

Dining space at Innerwick House