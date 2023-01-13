A captivating and architecturally humble cottage situated in Newstead on the market for £365,000.

This peculiar 3-bedroom cottage has been listed on Zoopla by Macpherson Property and is a sight to behold. Its comforting and period-Esque features combined with the deceptively spacious kitchen and dining area are a rarity in modern properties.

The cosy cottage - listed at £365,00 - includes superb timber detailing throughout. On the ground floor, there’s an entrance hall, living area/sitting area. en-suite principal bedroom and sunken kitchen which leads up to a spacious dining area. While the first floor boasts two additional bedrooms and a bathroom.

According to the estate agent’s description: “Braeside Cottage is the most charming three-bedroom cottage situated in the popular village of Newstead, which lies on the fringes of the much sought-after Borders town of Melrose.” The town has recently been voted ‘One of the Best Places to Live in Scotland in 2022’ by The Sunday Times.

Enquiries regarding the property at Braeside Cottage, Claymires Lane, Newstead can be made through Macpherson Property at 01896 318830 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla .

Location: Braeside Cottage, Claymires Lane, Newstead, Melrose TD6

Price: £365,000

Agent: Macpherson Property

Contact: 01896 318830

Braeside Cottage, Claymires Lane, Newstead, Melrose TD6

Entrance to the 3-bed cottage

The property includes a terraced garden with a beautiful stone design

Delicate railing separates the kitchen area from the rest of the room