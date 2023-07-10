Register
For Sale: Traditional cottage with an ergonomic kitchen idyllically located near Scotland’s best beaches

The traditional cottage benefits from a unique modern twist

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST

This traditional Scottish cottage with an idyllic yet modern edge has appeared on the market for an eye-catching price. The unique property - located on North Huist - is encircled by some of Scotland’s most stunning beaches and scenery.

The ground floor comprises an open-plan lounge with exposed beams, a gorgeously tiled shower room and an ergonomic-style kitchen. Elsewhere, there’s a large utility room with a back door that leads to the rear garden and a spacious conservatory accessed by double French doors.

Two well-proportioned bedrooms and a charming and spacious wood-panelled family bathroom complete the ground floor. A unique bookcase display runs up the stairwell underneath the Velux window, giving the property an unmissable character.

On the first floor, there are two additional bedrooms with a small storage area on the landing. Externally, the property has a drive to the rear of the house that parks three cars and a detached garage that offers space for another.

The rear garden is littered with mature trees and shrubs, a garden pond, terraced rockery, and a small wildflower meadow with a beautiful private seating area. The property also benefits from underfloor heating in the wet room, hall and a portion of the lounge.

If you’d like to own this detached cottage on North Uist - make your enquiry on 01312 687059 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: Balemore, Isle Of North Uist HS6

Price: £235,000

Agent: McEwen Fraser

Contact: 01312 687059

The property is near some of Scotland’s best beaches

The rear gardens external to the property

The lounge on the ground floor

