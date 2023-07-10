For Sale: Traditional cottage with an ergonomic kitchen idyllically located near Scotland’s best beaches
The traditional cottage benefits from a unique modern twist
This traditional Scottish cottage with an idyllic yet modern edge has appeared on the market for an eye-catching price. The unique property - located on North Huist - is encircled by some of Scotland’s most stunning beaches and scenery.
The ground floor comprises an open-plan lounge with exposed beams, a gorgeously tiled shower room and an ergonomic-style kitchen. Elsewhere, there’s a large utility room with a back door that leads to the rear garden and a spacious conservatory accessed by double French doors.
Two well-proportioned bedrooms and a charming and spacious wood-panelled family bathroom complete the ground floor. A unique bookcase display runs up the stairwell underneath the Velux window, giving the property an unmissable character.
On the first floor, there are two additional bedrooms with a small storage area on the landing. Externally, the property has a drive to the rear of the house that parks three cars and a detached garage that offers space for another.
The rear garden is littered with mature trees and shrubs, a garden pond, terraced rockery, and a small wildflower meadow with a beautiful private seating area. The property also benefits from underfloor heating in the wet room, hall and a portion of the lounge.
If you’d like to own this detached cottage on North Uist - make your enquiry on 01312 687059 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Property Summary
Location: Balemore, Isle Of North Uist HS6
Price: £235,000
Agent: McEwen Fraser
Contact: 01312 687059