A spellbinding and architecturally beautiful blonde sandstone gatehouse situated at the entrance to Dalnair Castle Estate near Croftamie.

Unusual properties usually stand out for their architectural individualism and this gatehouse situated at the entrance on the Dalnair Castle Estate is no different. Its eye-catching features and access to substantial private grounds mean it is not one to miss.

The breathtaking building put on the market by Clyde Property, Bearsden, includes an ornamental turret, deep moulded timber windows and a beautiful slated roof with a contrasting terracotta ridge. While the property has been extended to create additional living space it maintains its character and original structure.

According to the estate agent’s description: “The property is set within substantial, private grounds which include; a large chipped driveway that can accommodate multiple family vehicles, expansive lawn surrounded by mature trees and paved areas surrounding the perimeter of the building. There is even a sheltered hot tub enclosure and an outbuilding that is currently being used as a utility room and wood store.”

Contained in the beautiful Octagonal extension is the family kitchen, dining area and main living space. On the lower level there’s a sitting room with a fireplace, two bedrooms and a ground floor shower room. On the upper level there are two further bedrooms and en-suite bathroom.

Enquiries regarding the property at Dalnair Castle Lodge, Croftamie, Stirlingshire can be made through Clyde Property, Bearsden on 01413 761358 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Dalnair Castle Lodge, Croftamie, Stirlingshire G63

Price: £485,000

Agent: Clyde Property, Bearsden

Contact: 01413 761358

