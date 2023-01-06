An unusual and architecturally special Scottish tower house for sale in Muckhart, Dollar

Unusual properties usually stand out for their architectural individualism and this Scottish tower house situated on the outskirts of the village of Muckhart is no different. Its eye-catching features include a grande turret room, stunning countryside views and the magic touch of a local architect.

The breathtaking building put on the market by Andersons LLP and designed by local architect Matthew Pease includes 3 floors of living space and extensive former farm outbuildings.

Despite its traditional structure and respectful design, the property was only built in 1990, which means it combines the functionality of a new build and the character of a classic masterpiece.

On the lower ground floor, there’s an entrance vestibule. On the principal floor level lies, a sitting room/dining room, split-level garden room, kitchen/dining room, utility room and W.C/cloakroom

The first-floor level features a landing, a drawing room, a master bedroom and an en-suite bathroom. Whereas, the second-floor level includes another landing, an additional 4 double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Finally, the top floor features a breathtaking turret room.

Enquiries regarding the property at Middlehall, Dollar, Muckhart FK14 can be made through Andersons LLP at 01577 541938 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Middlehall, Dollar, Muckhart FK14

Price: £1,100,000

Agent: Andersons LLP

Contact: 01577 541938

1. The property sits within 30 acres of rural bliss

2. The detached property is set within a semi-rural location

3. The property is benefited by external woodlands and ponds

4. There are extensive former farm outbuildings, including store/workshop, stable/garage, cattle court and cattle shed.