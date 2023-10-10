Register
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

For Sale: Inside the elegant three bedroom apartment in Glasgow’s West End for £750k

This property can be found located just off Great Western Road in Glasgow’s West End.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST

This stunning apartment is located in a prime West End location in a handsome crescent with front and rear private gardens.

There is several outstanding original features throughout the property including intricate cornicing and huge ornate fireplaces which is sure to impress any potential buyer.

Listed on Rightmove, this property an example of a West End home at its very best that is rarely available double fronted apartment.

Lancaster Crescent is one of the most sought after addresses in the city’s West End with Byres Road only being a short walk away as well as there being bus routes on Great Western Road that connect the area to the city centre. Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens is also only a short walk away that is a great public space to enjoy, especially on a sunny day.

Property Summary

Location: Lancaster Crescent, Glasgow, G12

Price: £750,000

Agent: Savills, Glasgow

The front of the property on Lancaster Crescent.

1. Front

The front of the property on Lancaster Crescent.

One of the outstanding features about the drawing room is the stunning bay window which produces leafy views.

2. Drawing room

One of the outstanding features about the drawing room is the stunning bay window which produces leafy views.

The kitchen is equipped with a double oven and Barista coffee machine, all Siemens appliances.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is equipped with a double oven and Barista coffee machine, all Siemens appliances.

The conservatory area is a great space to host dinner parties.

4. Conservatory

The conservatory area is a great space to host dinner parties.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowWest EndPropertyRightmove