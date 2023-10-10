For Sale: Inside the elegant three bedroom apartment in Glasgow’s West End for £750k

There is several outstanding original features throughout the property including intricate cornicing and huge ornate fireplaces which is sure to impress any potential buyer.

Listed on Rightmove , this property an example of a West End home at its very best that is rarely available double fronted apartment.

Lancaster Crescent is one of the most sought after addresses in the city’s West End with Byres Road only being a short walk away as well as there being bus routes on Great Western Road that connect the area to the city centre. Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens is also only a short walk away that is a great public space to enjoy, especially on a sunny day.