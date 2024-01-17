This townhouse property in Glasgow's Southside has five versatile double bedroom spaces as well as a large living dining kitchen area

This outstanding five-bedroom townhouse dates back to the 1860s, and has special category B listed status with the property being spread across three floors.

Listed on Rightmove, this is the perfect example of Southside living that has a mixture of modern and traditional features as well as having an enclosed South West facing back garden.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with Strathbungo being an immensely popular area in the Southside of Glasgow with a range of nearby transport links and amenities. You are on the footstep of numerous independent restaurants, coffee houses, shops and bars as well as supermarkets.

Queens Park is at the end of the Square, providing recreational space and a children's play area. Pollokshaws West train station is approximately 500 yards away, meaning you can be in Glasgow Central within a matter of minutes.

Property Summary

Location: 41 Regent Park Square, Strathbungo, G41 2AF

Price: £625,000

Agent: Corum, Shawlands

1 . Front The front of the townhouse property on Regent Park Square in Strathbungo.

2 . Living room Inside the modern and bright living room which is formed on an open plan basis to the unique kitchen dining space.

3 . Living room One of the great features about the living room is the wood burning stove.

4 . Kitchen Inside the large living dining kitchen area which is generous in size.