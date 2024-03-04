This breathtaking five-bedroom detached house in Milngavie dates back to 1912 and is set upon stunning gardens of approximately 0.9 acres.
Listed on Rightmove, the property has a number of outstanding features such as the large basement area which is currently used as a games/entertainment room. There is also a beautifully presented bright conservatory space.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with The Meadows, off South Glassford Street being via electric/security-controlled driveway and pedestrian gates. There are plenty of shops and services only minutes away with Mugdock reservoirs being a short walk away as well as Milngavie train station.
Property Summary
Location: South Glassford Street, Milngavie, Glasgow
Price: £1,475,000
Agent: Rettie, Bearsden