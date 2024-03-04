Listed on Rightmove , the property has a number of outstanding features such as the large basement area which is currently used as a games/entertainment room. There is also a beautifully presented bright conservatory space.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with The Meadows, off South Glassford Street being via electric/security-controlled driveway and pedestrian gates. There are plenty of shops and services only minutes away with Mugdock reservoirs being a short walk away as well as Milngavie train station.