For Sale: Inside the stunning five bedroom detached home near Glasgow for £1.48 million

This outstanding property is set within one of the most desirable areas to live in Scotland.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:55 GMT

This breathtaking five-bedroom detached house in Milngavie dates back to 1912 and is set upon stunning gardens of approximately 0.9 acres.

Listed on Rightmove, the property has a number of outstanding features such as the large basement area which is currently used as a games/entertainment room. There is also a beautifully presented bright conservatory space.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with The Meadows, off South Glassford Street being via electric/security-controlled driveway and pedestrian gates. There are plenty of shops and services only minutes away with Mugdock reservoirs being a short walk away as well as Milngavie train station.

Property Summary

Location: South Glassford Street, Milngavie, Glasgow

Price: £1,475,000

Agent: Rettie, Bearsden

The front of the property on South Glassford Street in Milngavie.

1. Front

The sitting room is a beautifully decorated room that has a broad window to the south and is an exceptional space in the house.

2. Sitting room

The dining room is a charming room with a south-facing bay window.

3. Dining room

The kitchen is arranged on an open-plan basis to the conservatory. It features a large central island unit. The appliances within the kitchen include a Falcon range cooker, Neff cooker hood and integrated American style fridge-freezer, and a Quooker boiling water tap to the sink.

4. Kitchen

