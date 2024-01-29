Register
BREAKING

For Sale: Inside the stunning four bedroom blonde sandstone townhouse in Glasgow's Hyndland for £695k

This elegant townhouse is an example of West End living at its very best with a lovely outlook to the front across to the spectacular, private residents gardens 

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:52 GMT

This outstanding four-bedroom townhouse dates back to circa 1880 and enjoys a fantastic West End location.

Listed on Rightmove, this elegant blonde sandstone is formed over three separate levels which are linked by attractive stairways.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with it being close to Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found as well as on Hyndland Road. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area. The University of Glasgow is only a short walk away from the flat which provides first class higher education.

Property Summary

Location: 22 Athole Gardens, Dowanhill, Glasgow

Price: £695,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

The front of the property on Athole Gardens with the communal entrance featuring mosaic floor, ceiling cornice and fireplace.

1. Front

The front of the property on Athole Gardens with the communal entrance featuring mosaic floor, ceiling cornice and fireplace.

The magnificent main lounge features a three section bay window to the front with a focal point fireplace with living flame gas fire.

2. Lounge

The magnificent main lounge features a three section bay window to the front with a focal point fireplace with living flame gas fire.

The outstanding re-fitted “Neptune” dining kitchen has a substantial three section window along the back wall, beautiful oak herringbone floor, central island, granite worktops, Neff dishwasher and Quooker hot water tap.

3. Kitchen

The outstanding re-fitted “Neptune” dining kitchen has a substantial three section window along the back wall, beautiful oak herringbone floor, central island, granite worktops, Neff dishwasher and Quooker hot water tap.

One of the other great features of the dining kitchen is the built in window seating with four drawers and two floating wall shelves.

4. Kitchen

One of the other great features of the dining kitchen is the built in window seating with four drawers and two floating wall shelves.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyRightmoveRestaurantsWest End