For Sale: Inside the stunning four bedroom blonde sandstone townhouse in Glasgow's Hyndland for £695k
This elegant townhouse is an example of West End living at its very best with a lovely outlook to the front across to the spectacular, private residents gardens
This outstanding four-bedroom townhouse dates back to circa 1880 and enjoys a fantastic West End location.
Listed on Rightmove, this elegant blonde sandstone is formed over three separate levels which are linked by attractive stairways.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with it being close to Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found as well as on Hyndland Road. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area. The University of Glasgow is only a short walk away from the flat which provides first class higher education.
Property Summary
Location: 22 Athole Gardens, Dowanhill, Glasgow
Price: £695,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, West End