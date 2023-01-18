This spacious 2 bed terraced house is tucked away in a peaceful neighbourhood.

This cosy and homely terraced property has been put on the market for £105,000 and is tucked away in the peaceful neighbourhood of Dundee Drive in Cardonald. The 2 bedroom house has been listed by The Estate Agency Company and is one of the cheapest to choose from.

On the ground floor, the property includes an inviting entrance hall, and a spacious living/dining area. On the first floor, there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property offers the additional benefit of private parking and a private rear garden to enjoy summer when it finally rolls around. According to the listing on Zoopla, the property is “close by to Paisley Road West which has an array of shops, restaurants and bars”.

Enquiries regarding the property at Dundee Drive, Glasgow G52 can be made through The Estate Agency Company at 01413 764677 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla .

