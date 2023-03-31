A luxury Hollywood-style penthouse with a 360° roof terrace has appeared on the market and it’s right on your doorstep

Scotland and Hollywood are never two words you typically group together but in this case, it’s rather appropriate. This three-bedroom executive triplex penthouse - listed by DJ Alexander - is on the market for £1,400,000 and is a thing of dreams.

The ground floor living space comprises two double bedrooms, with bedroom one offering floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in wardrobes. Elsewhere, there’s a modern bathroom, an en-suite and a utility room.

On the first floor, there is an open-planned living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and an impressive dining room. Both rooms are separated by a modern kitchen featuring dark high gloss units with matching worktops. This floor offers access to a fully decked balcony offering undisrupted views of the meadows and city.

A movie-like glass staircase leads to the top floor living space which offers a master bedroom and en-suite with marble panelling splashbacks, a jacuzzi bath and a TV built into the wall. A private secondary rooftop terrace completes the property with uninterrupted 360 views of Edinburgh city centre.

If you’d like to own this three-bedroom penthouse in Edinburgh - make your enquiry to DJ Alexander on 01312 683297 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: 21/30 Simpson Loan, Edinburgh EH3

Price: £1,400,000

Agent: DJ Alexander

Contact: 01312 683297

