For Sale: Luxury two bedroom Merchant City Italian Centre apartment with Italian palazzo courtyard for £315,000

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:28 BST

This seldom available apartment has an unrivalled city outlook from both bedrooms facing over the courtyard

This stunning two bedroom apartment is located within the Merchant City’s Italian Centre which was created in 1991 by Paige & Park Architects as one of the key urban regeneration and redevelopments of the area.

Listed on Rightmove, this seldom available apartment offers modern city centre living in a development which is a true piece of the Merchant City’s modern history.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Glasgow Central stations all being within walking distance.

Property Summary

Location: Cochrane Street, Merchant City, Glasgow

Price: £315,000

Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City

An external view of the property on John Street in Glasgow's Merchant City.

1. External view

An external view of the property on John Street in Glasgow's Merchant City. | Rightmove

The apartment is centred around an Italian palazzo courtyard with classical figure sculptures by Alexander Stoddart and enigmatic water feature ‘Thinking of Bella’ by Shona Kinloch.

2. Courtyard

The apartment is centred around an Italian palazzo courtyard with classical figure sculptures by Alexander Stoddart and enigmatic water feature ‘Thinking of Bella’ by Shona Kinloch. | Rightmove

A look inside the open plan re-fitted kitchen which is complete with a stylish and comprehensive range of wall and base units, integrated cooking appliances, a cleverly concealed larder cupboard and laminate wood floor coverings and two large windows facing west over the beautiful courtyard.

3. Kitchen

A look inside the open plan re-fitted kitchen which is complete with a stylish and comprehensive range of wall and base units, integrated cooking appliances, a cleverly concealed larder cupboard and laminate wood floor coverings and two large windows facing west over the beautiful courtyard. | Rightmove

The living room has east facing windows offering a superb outlook to John Street from three full height sash windows and there is laminate wood floor coverings.

4. Living room

The living room has east facing windows offering a superb outlook to John Street from three full height sash windows and there is laminate wood floor coverings. | Rightmove

