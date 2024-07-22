This stunning two bedroom apartment is located within the Merchant City’s Italian Centre which was created in 1991 by Paige & Park Architects as one of the key urban regeneration and redevelopments of the area.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Glasgow Central stations all being within walking distance.