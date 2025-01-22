For Sale: Magnificent five bedroom home with basement bar and garden room in Bothwell for £1,250,000

Fife Crescent offers a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial family home in one of Bothwell's most desirable locations

This outstanding five-bedroom house is situated on one of Bothwell's most sought-after streets. This residence is set within beautifully landscaped grounds, offering a serene retreat while being within easy reach of local amenities and transport links.

Listed on Rightmove, this is a substantial and elegantly designed period property that epitomizes the grandeur and comfort of a luxury family home in Bothwell.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it’s within easy walking distance of the local amenities. Bothwell is renowned for its charming village atmosphere, offering a range of boutique shops, cafes, and restaurants. The area is also well-served by several highly regarded schools, making it an ideal location for families.

Property Summary

Location: Fife Crescent, Bothwell, Glasgow

Price: £1,250,000

Agent: Hemmings Homes, Lanarkshire

1. Front

The formal lounge exudes sophistication, with its high ceilings, decorative cornices, and a large bay window that overlooks the front garden.

Across the hallway, a second, more informal sitting room provides a cosy space for everyday living.

The modern kitchen is both stylish and functional, equipped with appliances and ample storage. and a central island that serves as the focal point for casual meals or morning coffee.

