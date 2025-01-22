This outstanding five-bedroom house is situated on one of Bothwell's most sought-after streets. This residence is set within beautifully landscaped grounds, offering a serene retreat while being within easy reach of local amenities and transport links.

Listed on Rightmove, this is a substantial and elegantly designed period property that epitomizes the grandeur and comfort of a luxury family home in Bothwell.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it’s within easy walking distance of the local amenities. Bothwell is renowned for its charming village atmosphere, offering a range of boutique shops, cafes, and restaurants. The area is also well-served by several highly regarded schools, making it an ideal location for families.