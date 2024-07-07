For Sale: Outstanding B-listed one bedroom flat on one of Glasgow's most expensive streets for £220,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 7th Jul 2024, 21:58 BST

The West End flat is found one of Glasgow’s most desirable streets with it being an expansive and modern living space.

This stunning one-bedroom flat is formed over two floors and is situated within a refurbished B-listed building on one the most expensive streets in Glasgow.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is a modern living space which has also retained many of its original features with there also being a shared communal courtyard.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Hillhead and Kelvinbridge subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby on Great Western Road and Byres Road. The Botanic Gardens is also on your doorstep which is a great outdoor space to enjoy on a sunny day.

Property Summary

Location: 15 Cecil Street, Glasgow, G12

Price: £220,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

The front of the property on Cecil Street in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Cecil Street in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

Inside the open plan living room with high ceilings.

2. Living room

Inside the open plan living room with high ceilings. | Rightmove

An alternative view of the open plan living room which has ample space for a range of layouts.

3. Living room

An alternative view of the open plan living room which has ample space for a range of layouts. | Rightmove

4. .

Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyRightmoveRestaurantsBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.