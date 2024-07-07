This stunning one-bedroom flat is formed over two floors and is situated within a refurbished B-listed building on one the most expensive streets in Glasgow.
Listed on Rightmove, this property is a modern living space which has also retained many of its original features with there also being a shared communal courtyard.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Hillhead and Kelvinbridge subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby on Great Western Road and Byres Road. The Botanic Gardens is also on your doorstep which is a great outdoor space to enjoy on a sunny day.
Property Summary
Location: 15 Cecil Street, Glasgow, G12
Price: £220,000
Agent: Purple Bricks
