For Sale: Outstanding one bedroom flat in one of Glasgow's most prominent buildings for £99,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 14:12 GMT

This luxury development, converted in 2006, offers an enviable city-centre living experience

This stylish studio apartment is within Glasgow’s Beresford building which was designed by the architect William Beresford Inglis from the firm Weddell & Inglis and opened its doors in 1938.

Listed on Rightmove, this studio flat is perfect for first-time buyers, young professionals, or as a city bolthole, offering an ideal balance between style and convenience.

One of the main benefits of this property is that it is ideally suited for city commuting with local subway and bus routes being within walking distance of the flat. This apartment places you in the heart of Glasgow, just minutes from the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues the city has to offer. Our GlasgowWorld newsletter brings the city to you - sign up now.

Property Summary

Location: 460 Sauchiehall Street, City Centre, G2

Price: £99,000

Agent: Yates Hellier, Glasgow

The Beresford is one of Glasgow's most prominent and architecturally significant Art Deco buildings.

1. The Beresford

The Beresford is one of Glasgow's most prominent and architecturally significant Art Deco buildings. | Rightmove

The open-plan design offers a dedicated dining area, perfect for entertaining or casual dining.

2. Living room/bedroom

The open-plan design offers a dedicated dining area, perfect for entertaining or casual dining. | Rightmove

The apartment boasts a spacious open-plan living room/bedroom area with sleek, modern decor and natural light flowing through the large windows.

3. Living room/bedroom

The apartment boasts a spacious open-plan living room/bedroom area with sleek, modern decor and natural light flowing through the large windows. | Rightmove

The well-appointed kitchen features stylish cabinets, integrated appliances, including an oven, hob, extractor, and a washing machine, all highlighted by sleek black worktops.

4. Kitchen

The well-appointed kitchen features stylish cabinets, integrated appliances, including an oven, hob, extractor, and a washing machine, all highlighted by sleek black worktops. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyGlasgowHistoryRightmove
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice