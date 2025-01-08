This stylish studio apartment is within Glasgow’s Beresford building which was designed by the architect William Beresford Inglis from the firm Weddell & Inglis and opened its doors in 1938.

One of the main benefits of this property is that it is ideally suited for city commuting with local subway and bus routes being within walking distance of the flat. This apartment places you in the heart of Glasgow, just minutes from the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues the city has to offer.