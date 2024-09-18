For Sale: Outstanding one bedroom red sandstone flat in Dennistoun for £175,000

The property is situated in the popular Dennistoun area and is an example of fantastic East End living

This immaculately presented, first floor tenement flat is found within one of Glasgow’s most bustling and popular neighbourhoods.

Listed on Purplebricks, this property comprises a welcoming hall, spacious lounge, one large double bedroom, modern kitchen/diner and fitted bathroom

The property is positioned within walking distance of shops and amenities on Duke Street and Alexandra Parade where you can find thriving cafes, restaurants and bars. Glasgow city centre can be reached on foot or by public transport with Bellgrove, Duke Street and Alexandra Parade train stations all being nearby.

Property Summary

Location: 23 Ingleby Drive, Glasgow, G31

Price: £175,000

Agent: Purplebricks

1. Front

The spacious lounge is flooded with natural light from the front aspect window which provides an abundance of natural daylight.

This room features a high quality flooring complementing the fresh décor, ceiling lighting and ample space for freestanding furniture.

The modern kitchen features a range of units, attractive work surfaces and space for freestanding appliances as well as additional storage.

