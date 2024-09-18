For Sale: Outstanding one bedroom red sandstone flat in Dennistoun for £175,000

This immaculately presented, first floor tenement flat is found within one of Glasgow’s most bustling and popular neighbourhoods.
Listed on Purplebricks, this property comprises a welcoming hall, spacious lounge, one large double bedroom, modern kitchen/diner and fitted bathroom
The property is positioned within walking distance of shops and amenities on Duke Street and Alexandra Parade where you can find thriving cafes, restaurants and bars. Glasgow city centre can be reached on foot or by public transport with Bellgrove, Duke Street and Alexandra Parade train stations all being nearby.
Property Summary
Location: 23 Ingleby Drive, Glasgow, G31
Price: £175,000
Agent: Purplebricks
