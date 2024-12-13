For Sale: Outstanding three bedroom lower ground floor flat in Glasgow's West End for £529,000

Park Terrace benefits from a central, yet peaceful, location between the West End & city centre, at the edge of Kelvingrove Park.

This substantial, main door three-bedroom lower ground floor conversion is conveniently located within one of Glasgow's most sought after addresses - directly opposite Kelvingrove Park and within half a mile of Glasgow University.

Listed on Rightmove, Park Terrace was designed by renowned architect Charles Wilson and was constructed around 1851. This breath-taking, curving Ashlar terrace is of the French Renaissance style, which is widely associated with the beautiful district in which the property is set—locally known as 'Park'.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: Park Terrace, Flat 1, Park District, Glasgow, G3 6BY

Price: £529,000

Agent: Clyde Property, West End

Inside the stunning open plan lounge.

2. Lounge

Inside the stunning open plan lounge. | Rightmove

The kitchen is complete with a centre island and full complement of high quality fitted appliances.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is complete with a centre island and full complement of high quality fitted appliances. | Rightmove

