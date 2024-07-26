For Sale: Outstanding three bedroom top floor flat in Hyndland with terrific views for £410,000

This stunning apartment in Hyndland is a rare find, in one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas.

This stunning three-bedroom top floor flat is located in the highly sought-after area of Hyndland on Clarence Drive which boasts terrific open views over the neighbourhood.

Listed on Rightmove, this property combines elegance, comfort, and a prime location. It is quite simply West End living at its very best which the current owners have invested a great deal of time and effort into.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being close to both Hyndland Road and Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Location: 3/2, 17, Clarence Drive, Hyndland, G12 9QN

Price: £410,000

Agent: Yates Hellier, Glasgow

